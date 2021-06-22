You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Ransomware Gangs Get Paid Off as Officials Struggle for Fix

Ransomware Gangs Get Paid Off as Officials Struggle for Fix

June 22, 2021

BOSTON (AP) — The dilemma surrounding ransomware payments has left U.S. officials fumbling about how to respond to such demands.

While the Biden administration “strongly discourages” paying, officials recognize that failing to pay would be almost self-destructive for some victims.

In an initial step, bipartisan draft legislation would mandate immediate federal reporting of ransomware attacks.

Doing so could assist response, help identify attackers and even recoup ransoms, as the FBI did with most of the $4.4 million that Colonial Pipeline recently paid.

But without additional action soon, experts say ransomware payments will continue to skyrocket.

By FRANK BAJAK, Associated Press
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


