You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Rare ‘Breakthrough’ COVID Cases are Causing Alarm, Confusion

Rare ‘Breakthrough’ COVID Cases are Causing Alarm, Confusion

July 22, 2021

COVID-19 illustration by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

BOSTON (AP) – While reports of athletes, lawmakers and others occasionally getting the coronavirus despite vaccination may sound alarming, top health experts point to overwhelming evidence that the shots dramatically reduce severe disease and death.

The best indicator: In the U.S., hospitalizations and deaths are nearly all among the unvaccinated, and data from Britain and Israel agree protection remains strong against the worst cases.

No vaccine is perfect but what scientists call “breakthrough” infections in the fully vaccinated are a small fraction of coronavirus cases.

That’s even in the face of the highly contagious delta variant that is burning through unvaccinated communities.

By LAURAN NEERGAARD, The Associated Press
Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 