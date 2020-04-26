Re-Opening Plans to be Reviewed by Provincetown Officials

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown officials are reviewing ways the town can re-open to the public as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Town Manager Robin Craver outlined the details of the “Recovery Coalition” group that will look to develop strategies to get the town back on track.

“We would be looking at when is the timing right, keeping an eye on legislation, what’s going to be coming out of the CDC and the Massachusetts governor,” Craver said.

Craver explained that the “think tank” group comprised of representatives of many aspects of the town will create plans with decisions made based on science, data, and facts.

Craver anticipates that the re-opening plan will have to be done steadily.

“When we start to kind of recover from this,” Craver continued, “someone will not turn the light switch on and we will be to business as usual. There will be a phasing in.”

One potential phased opening Craver mentioned could be allowing restaurants to operate at 40% capacity.

Craver said that as the coalition prepares to meet and develop strategies, the town will also continue to monitor if they will be receiving any financial reimbursements during the pandemic.