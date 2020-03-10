Real Estate Sales Volume Dips in February on Cape Cod

BARNSTABLE – After a strong first month of 2020 for the Cape Cod real estate market, sales volume dipped in February.

Barnstable County Register of Deeds John Meade reports a volume drop of 9.1 percent from last February. The total value of sales was also down 2.4 percent.

The median individual property sale value was up 6.2 percent from last February to $375,000.

“A pretty interesting change of events, but nothing significant,” Meade said.

There was a 45.8 percent increase in the volume of mortgage activity from last February.

“The rates are down significantly and people are getting involved and refinancing,” Meade said.

Despite the dip in sales volume in February, the volume for the year is up 5.1 percent. There was a significant in volume of sales in January compared to 2019.

“The month to month thing can be a little bit misleading,” Meade said. “A dip in volume in one month doesn’t make a trend.”

Meade said the market tends to even out over the course of a few months.

The first quarter of the year is usually the slowest period for Cape Cod real estate and Meade said any change in volume numbers will result in larger percentage change because there are fewer sales overall.

The total value of sales for the year is up 0.04 percent and the individual sales value is up 6.5 percent.

“I don’t expect 6.5 percent to hold up for the year,” Meade said. “If you look at the last couple of years we have been in the 2 percent range at the end of the year in terms of value increases.”

Meade said increasing individual sales values is a positive sign. He is hearing that inventory is tight.

“It’s a solid point to own real estate here on Cape Cod I guess,” he said.

Meade hopes that the mild winter results in a very active early spring for the market.