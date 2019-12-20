Recent arrests in Wareham



WAREHAM – The Wareham Police Department has made multiple arrests in the last several days. There were several other arrests made during this period; however they are legally shielded from public disclosure.

Tuesday, December 10:

12:30 a.m. – Erin Pardi, 23, of Wareham, was arrested on an active warrant. The arrest was made on Main Street by Officers Lorenzo Grosso and Christopher Corner.

8:54 a.m. – Marvin Flye, 37, of East Wareham, was arrested by Officer Charles Pillsbury at his residence because of an active warrant.

9:00 a.m. – Jean Faldonie, 35, of Melrose, is being summoned to court for larceny over $1,200. He is suspected of stealing money from a business in Wareham which he formerly managed. Officer Grosso is the investigating officer.

Wednesday, December 11:

8:58 p.m. Michael Tavares, 52, of Carver, was arrested by Officers Blaise Lalli and Nate Aronson at the Cranberry Manor Apartments. Mr. Tavares had 4 warrants for his arrest.

10:04 p.m. – Corinne Fijalkowski, 54, of Dartmouth, was arrested by Sergeant Kevin Reilly and Officer Scott Cowan at the Wareham Crossing shopping center following a disturbance. She is charged with disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.

Sunday, December 15:

7:30 p.m. – Dani Joumaa, 44, of Medford, was arrested on Depot Street by Officers Eric Machado and Aaron Pacheco for operating under the influence of liquor and being in possession of an open container in a motor vehicle.

Tuesday, December 17:

1:31 a.m. – Nicholas Dore, 30, of Attleboro, was arrested by Officers Scott Cowan and Christopher Corner on active warrant after being located at an address on High Street.

2:52 p.m.- Kathryn Caira, 38, of Middleboro, was arrested on Cranberry Highway in West Wareham. She was spotted by Officers Aaron Pacheco and Christopher Smith after it was reported that she had shoplifted at multiple stores at the Wareham Crossing. She was charged with three counts of shoplifting.

Wednesday, December 18:

12:16 p.m. – Stefanie Dors, 49, was arrested at her residence by Officer Christopher Smith and Lieutenant Walter Correia. She was located hiding in a closet, and resisted the officers placing her in custody. Ms. Dors had two active warrants and is additionally charged with resisting arrest.

Thursday, December 19:

1:27 p.m. – Jesse Damiano, 45, of Wareham, was arrested by Officers Christopher Corner and Stephen Harrison on Marion Road because of an active warrant.

7:18 p.m. – Antonio Pinto, 26, of Randolph, was arrested by Detective Bryan Whalen and Officer Stephen Harrison following a motor vehicle stop on Route 25. The arrest was for an active warrant.