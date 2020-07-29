Record Low Number of US Fish Stocks Subject to Overfishing

BOSTON (AP) – A federal government report says the list of fish stocks that are subject to overfishing in the U.S. fell to an all-time low in 2019.

The National Marine Fisheries Service tracks the health of species that U.S. fishermen seek for commercial and recreational fishing.

The agency places stocks on its overfishing list when the rate of catch is too high.

The agency said Tuesday it was able to make a determination for 321 fish stocks last year, and only 22 of them were subject to overfishing.