You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Record Low Number of US Fish Stocks Subject to Overfishing

Record Low Number of US Fish Stocks Subject to Overfishing

July 29, 2020

BOSTON (AP) – A federal government report says the list of fish stocks that are subject to overfishing in the U.S. fell to an all-time low in 2019.

The National Marine Fisheries Service tracks the health of species that U.S. fishermen seek for commercial and recreational fishing.

The agency places stocks on its overfishing list when the rate of catch is too high.

The agency said Tuesday it was able to make a determination for 321 fish stocks last year, and only 22 of them were subject to overfishing.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 