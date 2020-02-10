Record Number of Open Meeting Complaints Resolved in 2019

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts attorney general’s office has resolved a record number of complaints about violations to the state’s open meeting law.

The law requires that most meetings of public bodies — such as boards of selectmen and school committees — be held in public.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said her office resolved a historic 351 complaints in 2019.

That’s a dramatic increase compared to the 235 complaints resolved in 2018.

Violations include the failure to respond to a request for meeting minutes and convening in executive session for an improper purpose.

The 200-member Massachusetts Legislature has exempted itself from the law.