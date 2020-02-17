Record Numbers Enroll in Massachusetts Health Connector

Boston (AP) — A record number of residents have enrolled in the Massachusetts Health Connector during the open enrollment period.

Officials say more than 312,000 people now have access to affordable health care through the connector.

They also say that 91% of 2019 members decided to return while about 57,000 new members signed up during open enrollment, which ran from Nov. 1 to Jan. 23.

The connector is the only state health insurance exchange to add membership every year since the federal Affordable Care Act was implemented in 2014.

About 97% of Massachusetts residents have health insurance.

About 104,000 people also have dental coverage through the connector.