Recount Sought In Local State Senate Race

BOURNE – The Republican primary race for the Plymouth/Barnstable State Senate District, held on Tuesday, is very close.

Unofficial results show State Representative Matthew Muratore is 50 votes ahead of Kari MacRae, a member of the Bourne School Committee.

MacRae’s campaign indicates they are pursuing a recount. Meanwhile, Muratore has declared victory, saying he and his campaign team are confident in the lead he holds.

In the other race of importance for Cape Cod voters on Tuesday, the winner of the House of Representatives Barnstable, Dukes and Nantucket Democratic primary was Thomas Moakley.

In a statewide race, John Deaton won the Republican primary to face off against incumbent U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren. Warren ran unopposed in Tuesday’s primary. Deaton, a former U.S. Marine and cryptocurrency attorney who was born in Detroit, announced earlier this year that he would vie for the chance to challenge Warren as she runs for her third term in office.

Material from The Associated Press was used in this story.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter