Red Cross Urges Residents To Prepare For Storm

HYANNIS – As Hurricane Lee threatens coastal Massachusetts, the Red Cross is urging those in Lee’s potential path to pay attention to local weather reports and prepare themselves for the storm’s potential impacts as the situation develops.

Already spread throughout the state in response to recent flash floods, the Red Cross is pre-positioning disaster teams, blood products, and other supplies across the state to prepare for the storm.

Residents are advised to create an evacuation plan with their families that includes learning the community’s emergency plan, coordinating with their place of work, and, for parents, their child’s school, while creating an action plan in the event of separation.

Families are also advised to create an emergency kit, which should include a gallon of water for every person sheltering in the household, as well as multi-tools, blankets, batteries, up-to-date medications, maps, contacts, and first aid kits.

“With Massachusetts under a state of emergency due to flooding damage, the last thing we need is more rain, said Holly Grant, CEO of the Red Cross of Massachusetts. “But I am so proud of the hundreds of volunteers and staff who have stepped up to offer support to help their neighbors in need, even as they contend with damage to their own homes and properties.”

The Red Cross is reminding residents of a current blood supply shortage, and type O blood in particular, and to consider donating blood if possible.

The Red Cross Emergency app is available for those interested in receiving weather alerts, emergency preparation tips, and directions to nearby shelters.