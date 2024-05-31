You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Red Jacket Resorts Wraps $40 Million Renovation

Red Jacket Resorts Wraps $40 Million Renovation

May 31, 2024

Riviera Beach Resort Hotel Cape Cod

YARMOUTH – Red Jacket Resorts is officially reopening for the 2024 season after its $40 million dollar renovation.

The move comes with new events, almost 400 newly designed guest rooms, suites, lobby spaces, and more.

“It’s going to be a huge guest impact,” said Hollie Handrahan, Area General Manager of Red jacket Resorts.

“Especially since we are destination properties that caters to repeat occupancies. A lot of guests have been here as children and brought their kids, then grandkids, and now great grandkids.”

New partnerships and brands include the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox, Blue Man Group, L.L. Bean, Cisco Brewing, Press Ahead Coffee, and a fully-programmed week of events for the Cape’s Hydrangea Festival. 

The resort collection includes Red Jacket Beach Resort, Riviera Beach Resort and Blue Water Resort, representing one of the largest suites of hospitality locations on Cape Cod.

Red Jacket Resorts will celebrate the finished project with a ribbon cutting June 13.

More on the resorts can be found on their official website here

