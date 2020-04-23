You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Red Sox Lose Draft Pick, Cora Banned in Sign-Stealing Scams

Red Sox Lose Draft Pick, Cora Banned in Sign-Stealing Scams

April 23, 2020

CCB Media Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — The Boston Red Sox escaped severe penalties in Major League Baseball’s cheating scandal after Commissioner Rob Manfred concluded their violations were far less flagrant than those of the Houston Astros.

Boston was stripped of its second-round pick in this year’s amateur draft for sign stealing in 2018, and former manager Alex Cora was suspended through the 2020 postseason for his previous conduct as Houston’s bench coach.

Manfred issued his decision Wednesday, announcing Red Sox replay system operator J.T. Watkins violated the prohibition on in-game use of video to revise sign sequences provided to players. Watkins was suspended without pay through this year’s postseason.

He denied the allegations.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 