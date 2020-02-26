Regional Transit Authority Leader Endorses Moran for State Senate

FALMOUTH – Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority Administrator and former State Representative Tom Cahir has endorsed Susan Moran’s campaign for Plymouth & Barnstable State Senate.

Moran, a Falmouth Democrat, is a Falmouth Select Board member and representative on the Barnstable County Assembly of Delegates.

Cahir said he has worked with Moran on several local and regional issues.

“As a candidate for the Plymouth and Barnstable State Senate District, she will bring the necessary hands-on experience and effective leadership to get things done for her entire constituency,” Cahir said.

“She is a tireless worker and possesses keen insight on all of the critical issues important to our region.”

Cahir said Moran does her homework and is always prepared to contribute toward positive outcomes.

“As a member of the CCRTA Advisory Board, she provided helpful guidance on a host of our transit initiatives,” he said.

“I have attended meetings at the State House with her on regional matters and watched her effectively articulate significant points influencing important legislation.”

Moran faces Rebecca Coletta, John Mahoney Jr., Thomas Moakley and Stephen Michael Palmer in a crowded Democratic primary field.

Jesse Brown and Jay McMahon are Republicans vying for the open seat.

The special election is being held to finish the term after Vinny deMacedo vacated the seat in November to take a position at Bridgewater State University.

The primary election is Tuesday, March 3.