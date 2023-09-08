Registration For”Second Summer Cycle” Charity Ride Shortened As Participation Surges

SANDWICH – Registration for the inaugural “Second Summer Cycle” charity bike ride on September 17 is scheduled to end at midnight on Friday, September 8.

Nearly 400 cyclists are currently registered for the event following a surge in registration that has prompted event organizers to shorten the registration window in an attempt to ensure the opening edition of the ride goes smoothly.

The ride will feature three routes starting in Mashpee, Sandwich, and Orleans, providing opportunities for rides of varying lengths and rider conditioning levels as participants travel through a scenic trail on the Cape’s backroads and rail trails running through 11 Cape towns.

All routes will coalesce in Provincetown, where an after-party featuring local food, music artists, and craft beer from Barnstable Brewing will kick off at the finish line.

“Our goal from the beginning has been to host the safest, most enjoyable charity bike ride on Cape Cod,” said Pat Lentell, Ride Director for the event.

“We have a huge support team in place for the field of riders, including medical staff, volunteers, SAG drivers, transportation back to the starting lines, and bike technicians, among others,” he said. “We are well positioned to make this a great inaugural event for 400 cyclists.”

Proceeds from the event will benefit 18 non-profit organizations, with riders having the ability to choose an individual beneficiary or to spread the funds they have raised equally among each group.

Volunteer positions remain available for those interested in assisting the event, offering free t-shirts and $20 food vouchers for aiding in a variety of roles.

To register as a rider, donate, or volunteer, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter