Registration Open for Barnstable Police Explorers Program

HYANNIS – Friday is the last day to register for the Barnstable Police Department’s Police Explorers Program.

It provides young adults who may be interested in a career in law enforcement with a comprehensive program of training, service and practical experience.

Through their involvement, explorers will develop an awareness of purpose, mission and objectives of law enforcement agencies.

The program will include both hands-on training, as well as classroom instruction to help explorers develop an understanding of law enforcement while building character, confidence and leadership skills.

Participants must be between the ages of 14-18, reside in the Town of Barnstable, must not have any criminal convictions, maintain a 2.0 GPA, pass a background check and have parental permission and sign a hold harmless release.

For more information, contact Barnstable Police at 508-775-0387 or go to barnstablepolice.com.