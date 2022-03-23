Registration Opens For 29th Annual Buzzards Bay Swim

NEW BEDFORD – The Buzzards Bay Coalition recently announced that registration is currently open for the 29 Annual Buzzards Bay Swim on Saturday, June 18 in New Bedford and Fairhaven.

The event is open to swimmers of all skill levels and eleven years or older, bringing hundreds to enjoy a scenic 1.2 mile open water course that begins on New Bedford’s South End and finishes at the Fort Phoenix State Reservation in Fairhaven.

A beach party will take place by the finish line, with a live steel drum band, food, drinks and awards. A paddle board or kayak escort will be provided for first time and beginner level swimmers.

Registration for the event is $25 dollars, with swimmers committing to raise $300 each, or $150 for youth swimmers.

Funds will go towards supporting the Buzzards Bay Coalition in their mission to prevent pollution and ensure clean water in Buzzards Bay.

“We are long time supporters of the Coalition and its mission,” said Falmouth resident Rob Thieler, whose team raised over $4,300 last year.

“Water quality, conservation, and public access are all vitally important to how we enjoy the Bay.”

To register, click here.

By Matt Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter