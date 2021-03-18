You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Registration Opens Friday for Barnstable County Vaccine Clinics

Registration Opens Friday for Barnstable County Vaccine Clinics

March 18, 2021

WEST BARNSTABLE – Registration opens Friday, March 19, at 10 a.m. for three coronavirus vaccination clinics being held next week at Cape Cod Community College.

The Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment will be hosting the clinics next Tuesday, March 23, through Thursday, March 25. All three of the clinics will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and 900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be distributed at each clinic.

Everyone eligible in Phase 1 of the state’s vaccination plan will be able to register to make an appointment, as will those who are age 65 and older, individuals with at least two certain medical conditions, residents and staff members of low income and affordable senior housing centers, K-12 school educators and staff members, and child care workers.

County officials are recommending that residents scroll down on the state’s reservation website, www.maimmunizations.org, to find the vaccine clinics, as opposed to searching for them by date or keywords. They also advise that the page should not be manually refreshed, and that estimated wait times can be disregarded. Those looking to schedule an appointment should stay in the virtual waiting room as long as possible.

