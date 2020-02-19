Rein Wins Select Board Seat in Truro Special Election

TRURO – Stephanie Rein was elected Tuesday in Truro’s special election to fill an un-expired term on the Select Board.

Rein defeated Karen Tosh 378-to-240. According to the Truro Town Clerk, 33 percent of the town’s registered voters went to the polls.

Rein will serve the remainder of the term left vacant by the death of Maureen Burgess last November until the May general election when she’ll have to run for re-election.

She posted the following statement on her Facebook page after the results were announced:

“What an amazing day. 620 people voted in our small town special election. It rained, it poured the wind blew and still the people came out to have their voices heard. Thank you all for voting in person or via absentee ballot. I am honored to serve you and the town of Truro. I appreciate all of my volunteers and supporters. This is what democracy looks like.”