Rep. Joe Kennedy Outpacing Sen. Edward Markey in Fundraising

April 28, 2020

BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III is edging out U.S. Sen. Ed Markey in the race to stockpile campaign funds ahead of the state’s Sept. 1 Democratic primary.

As of the end of March, Kennedy reported more than $6.2 million in cash on hand in his campaign account, compared to $4.4 million in cash on hand in Markey’s account.

The coronavirus has radically altered the way the two candidates have campaigned with Kennedy and Markey relying on virtual town halls and online appeals.

The race pits two well-known Democratic politicians against each other, with Kennedy hoping to unseat the incumbent Markey.

