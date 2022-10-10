Repair Work Announced Along Cape Cod Canal

SANDWICH – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced upcoming repair work and closures along the Cape Cod Canal’s South Service Road.

Portions of the South Service Road next to the Sandwich Recreation Area will be closed Wednesday October 12 and Thursday October 13 as well as Tuesday, October 18 and Wednesday, October 19.

The closures are due to the replacement of two small, aging bridges at the nearby Canal Generating Plant.

Officials said fencing will be put up around the work zone with flaggers on site while the old bridges are removed.

A post on the Army Corps’ Facebook page said that pedestrians, cyclists, and anglers will not be permitted in the work zone and the public should give the area a wide berth for everyone’s safety.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter