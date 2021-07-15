You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Report Finds Bacteria at Hundreds of Massachusetts Beaches

July 15, 2021

BOSTON (AP) — A report found that Massachusetts beaches had high levels of fecal bacteria, potentially making beaches unsafe for swimming in 2020.

Environment Massachusetts reports that in 556 beaches it researched, 264 were potentially unsafe for swimming at least one day out of the year.

But critics of the report like Save the Harbor/Save the Bay question that the samples collected on one day could determine whether it was safe to swim or not.

Environment Massachusetts says it was considered an unsafe day if multiple test samples were taken in one day and they were above the Environmental Protection Agency’s limit.

By: The Associated Press

