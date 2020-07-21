Whelan Receives Nurses’ Endorsement

HYANNIS – State Representative Timothy Whelan’s (R-1st Barnstable District) campaign for re-election has received the endorsement of the Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA).

The MNA represents over 23,000 members working in 85 different healthcare facilities across Cape Cod and the state.

“I am proud to have the support of the Massachusetts Nurses Association and their endorsement of the work my office has done to support public health and organized labor,” Whelan said in a statement.

“As the son of a hard working Registered Nurse, I know firsthand the dedication and hard work our nurses bring to their job every day and remain grateful for their continued good works during this pandemic.”

Whelan is currently serving his third term in the Massachusetts House of Representatives.

He is running against Dennis Democrat Josh Mason.