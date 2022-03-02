You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Republican Enters Race for Massachusetts Attorney General

Republican Enters Race for Massachusetts Attorney General

March 2, 2022

BOSTON (AP) — A Republican has jumped into the race to replace outgoing Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey.

Jay McMahon, a trial attorney and lifelong Cape Cod resident, has filed papers with state election officials in preparation for a run.

McMahon was the Republican nominee for attorney general in 2018, but lost to Healey, who has opted to run for governor instead of seeking another term as attorney general.

McMahon said he would side with first responders opposed to vaccine mandates.

Three Democrats — former assistant attorney general Quentin Palfrey, workers’ rights attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan, and former Boston city councilor Andrea Campbell, are also running.

The Associated Press

 

 

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


