Republican Enters Race for Massachusetts Attorney General

BOSTON (AP) — A Republican has jumped into the race to replace outgoing Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey.

Jay McMahon, a trial attorney and lifelong Cape Cod resident, has filed papers with state election officials in preparation for a run.

McMahon was the Republican nominee for attorney general in 2018, but lost to Healey, who has opted to run for governor instead of seeking another term as attorney general.

McMahon said he would side with first responders opposed to vaccine mandates.

Three Democrats — former assistant attorney general Quentin Palfrey, workers’ rights attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan, and former Boston city councilor Andrea Campbell, are also running.

