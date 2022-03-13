You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Research Team Spots Right Whales South of Nantucket

March 13, 2022

North Atlantic Right Whale mother and her calf, courtesy of New England Aquarium

NANTUCKET – Scientists from the New England Aquarium surveyed southern New England waters by boat for the first time and spotted over 20 North Atlantic right whales.

The research took place approximately 70 miles south of Nantucket over four days throughout January and March.

The efforts are part of the aquarium’s research to understand how climate change affects how the whales use the habitat as a feeding area.  

The team sighted 17 individual right whales by boat, which the aquarium reports as 5% of their population. North Atlantic right whales are critically endangered, numbering less than 350.

The research team reported the whales looked healthy, although they had several scars from entanglement.

Twenty-one individual whales were spotted from either the water or an aerial support team that helped with the research.

“The New England Aquarium conducts monthly aerial surveys south of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, so we were excited to have an opportunity to overlap with the vessel surveys this month and provide support to our right whale research team,” said Research Assistant Katherine McKenna.

Amid the research, NOAA issued voluntary slow speed zones to mariners, which can reduce the chances of whales being hit by boats.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

