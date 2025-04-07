Residential Tax Exemption Sought by Orleans Petition Article

ORLEANS – Orleans voters will consider a residential tax exemption at May’s town meeting.

The petition article would appropriate about $13,000 dollars for staffing and $6,000 for software upgrades to the existing assessing department to administer the exemptions.

The current proposal is for a 25 percent property tax exemption for year-round residents which could change before May’s meeting.

It’s one of many new tools provided as an option to tackle affordability with the Seasonal Communities designation.