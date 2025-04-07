You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Residential Tax Exemption Sought by Orleans Petition Article

Residential Tax Exemption Sought by Orleans Petition Article

April 7, 2025

Orleans Town Hall

ORLEANS – Orleans voters will consider a residential tax exemption at May’s town meeting. 

The petition article would appropriate about $13,000 dollars for staffing and $6,000 for software upgrades to the existing assessing department to administer the exemptions.

The current proposal is for a 25 percent property tax exemption for year-round residents which could change before May’s meeting. 

It’s one of many new tools provided as an option to tackle affordability with the Seasonal Communities designation.

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


