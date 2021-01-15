You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Residential Zoning Task Force Being Launched in Eastham

January 15, 2021

EASTHAM – A residential zoning task force is being launched in Eastham.

The town’s Select Board announced the creation of the force as a way to ensure that zoning regulations are up-to-date with local residential housing trends.

The force will investigate things such as the protection of historic homes and locations as well as the purchase of residential properties for commercial use.

The force, which will meet monthly, will consist of at least one member of the town’s Planning Board, Zoning Board of Appeals, and the Affordable Housing Trust.

From there, the rest of the positions will be filled by residents who are not currently serving on boards.

Applications are due on January 23, and those who have experience in planning, zoning, historical preservation, or environmental preservation are preferred. For more information, visit the town’s website by clicking here.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


