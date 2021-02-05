Task Force Robocall Reaches Thousands of Cape Residents

HYANNIS- The conference call organized this week by the Cape Cod COVID-19 Response Task Force targeted towards members of the population that are over 65 reached over 13,000 individuals.

The task force reached out to many vulnerable members of the population by way of robocall.

Over the course of the phone call, the vaccine distribution process was discussed in addition to medical concerns specific to the older population.

“We are going to continue to be laser focused on proactive efforts to reach those most vulnerable older adults to get vaccinations in those arms,” said Sean O’Brien, Director of the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment.

O’Brien also noted that the region receives 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine every week.

Vaccine sites in the area have seen hundreds of individuals every day and will continue to do so as long as they have the stock.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter