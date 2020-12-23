Revised Police Accountability Bill Gets House Approval

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts House has approved a revised version of a police accountability bill. It has sent it back to the desk of Gov. Charlie Baker who has indicated he would sign it.

The Republican governor sent the original bill approved earlier this month back to lawmakers for revisions, included loosening proposed limits on the use of facial recognition technology.

Baker also wanted a civilian-led commission to standardize the certification, training and decertification of police officers under the Executive Office of Public Safety.

The Senate approved the changes Monday and the House did so Tuesday.

Both chambers are expected to finish a series of procedural votes Wednesday then send it back to the governor.