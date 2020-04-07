You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Right Whales Begin Annual Migration into New England Waters

April 7, 2020

Right whale #4550, a juvenile female born in 2015, photographed in Cape Cod Bay by the Center for Coastal Studies aerial survey team on January 6, 2020. CCS, NOAA permit #19315-1.

BOSTON (AP) — Endangered North Atlantic right whales are beginning their annual migration to New England’s waters.

Aquarium officials in Boston said Monday that sightings of the whales have increased along the Massachusetts coast in recent days.

The whales congregate every spring in Cape Cod Bay to feed on rich blooms of zooplankton.

Aquarium officials say that in a time of great uncertainty in the world, it is reassuring to see the whales feeding off Massachusetts “as they have for hundreds, if not thousands, of years.”

There are roughly 400 right whales thought to be alive today.

