RMV Extends Inspection Sticker Grace Period Until End of May

BOSTON (AP) — People who have been unable to get their vehicles inspected because of a computer problem with the system will now have until the end of May to get a valid inspection sticker.

The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles said Tuesday that drivers with stickers that expired last month or that come up for renewal in April now have until May 31 to get an up-to-date sticker.

The previous grace period had been until the end of April.

Also, newly purchased cars that were registered on or after March 23 will have until April 30 to get an inspection.

The system is expected to be back online by Saturday.

Associated Press