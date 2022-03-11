You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Hyannis Sewer Work Continues on West Main St.

March 11, 2022

Town of Barnstable

HYANNIS – Beginning Monday, West Main Street in Hyannis will be closed off to through traffic from Falmouth Road to Pine Street to facilitate ongoing sewer work at the intersection of West Main Street and Strawberry Hill Road. 

The work will run through Friday from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm. 

Strawberry Hill Road from Falmouth Road  to Craigville Beach Road and Craigville Beach Road from Lake Elizabeth Drive to Strawberry Hill Road will remain closed to through traffic during the same timeframe. 

The intersections of Strawberry Hill Road with Pine Street and Old Craigville Road will remain open for travel. 

The closures are necessary due to work associated with the Town’s sewer installation and Vineyard Wind’s duct bank installation and associated water main relocation.” 

Detours will be in place during the work hours.

