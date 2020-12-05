You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Road Work Crews in Orleans Provide Outlook for Upcoming Weeks

December 5, 2020

ORLEANS-Road work crews have provided an outline of their scope of work for the next two weeks.

Construction will be done along Overland Way, Bay Ridge Lane, and Lots Hollow Road over the next two weeks for the improvements being made to the downtown wastewater facility and effluent disposal system.

Meanwhile, improvements to the downtown collection system and pumping stations will be made on West Road between Old Colony Way and Route 6A, as well as along Old Tote Road.

West Road detours will be in effect on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and through traffic will be closed along West Road and Old Tote Road.

Police officers will be on hand to assist with traffic. Drivers are being advised to exercise caution when driving around these areas.

