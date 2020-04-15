Road Work Improvements to Main Street in Hyannis to Begin Thursday

HYANNIS – Pavement improvements are scheduled to begin on Main Street in Hyannis on Thursday, April 16, weather permitting.

The improvements are limited to the section of Main Street from Center Street through the Barnstable Road intersections.

The work includes milling the surface of the existing pavement, adjusting utility frames and covers as needed, overlaying the roadway with a new hot mix asphalt surface, application of new pavement markings, and restoration of any areas disturbed during construction.

Through traffic will be maintained throughout construction, however motorists are advised to seek alternate routes to avoid the work.

Motorists are also asked to slow down, use caution, and follow posted safety and detour signs when traveling through the road construction areas.

Any lane closures will be supported with police details to direct traffic.

Normal work hours will be between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Construction is expected to be completed by Thursday, April 30.