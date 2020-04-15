You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Road Work Improvements to Main Street in Hyannis to Begin Thursday

Road Work Improvements to Main Street in Hyannis to Begin Thursday

April 15, 2020

HYANNIS – Pavement improvements are scheduled to begin on Main Street in Hyannis on Thursday, April 16, weather permitting.

The improvements are limited to the section of Main Street from Center Street through the Barnstable Road intersections.

The work includes milling the surface of the existing pavement, adjusting utility frames and covers as needed, overlaying the roadway with a new hot mix asphalt surface, application of new pavement markings, and restoration of any areas disturbed during construction.

Through traffic will be maintained throughout construction, however motorists are advised to seek alternate routes to avoid the work.  

Motorists are also asked to slow down, use caution, and follow posted safety and detour signs when traveling through the road construction areas.

Any lane closures will be supported with police details to direct traffic.

Normal work hours will be between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Construction is expected to be completed by Thursday, April 30.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Luke Leitner

Luke Leitner grew up in Watertown Massachusetts and now lives in West Yarmouth on the Cape. He has been a part of the news team in the CapeCod.com News Center since the spring of 2019. He studied business communications at Western New England University.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 