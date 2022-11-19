You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Road Work Monday on West Main Street Hyannis

Road Work Monday on West Main Street Hyannis

November 19, 2022

Town of Barnstable. Full-sized maps can be found below.

HYANNIS – Starting Monday, milling and paving will be done on the portion of West Main Street from Strawberry Hill Road to Pleasant Park Avenue. 

The work will run from 7:30 to 4:30 through Wednesday. A single lane of traffic will be alternating during the work. 

During the same time, a segment of Craigville Beach Road east of Strawberry Hill Road will also be worked on, with the main project expected to begin next month. 

Single lane alternating traffic will also be required there. 

All roads will be open Thursday through Sunday for Thanksgiving.

The full sized maps of the road work can be found below, courtesy of the Town of Barnstable:

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 