Road Work Monday on West Main Street Hyannis

HYANNIS – Starting Monday, milling and paving will be done on the portion of West Main Street from Strawberry Hill Road to Pleasant Park Avenue.

The work will run from 7:30 to 4:30 through Wednesday. A single lane of traffic will be alternating during the work.

During the same time, a segment of Craigville Beach Road east of Strawberry Hill Road will also be worked on, with the main project expected to begin next month.

Single lane alternating traffic will also be required there.

All roads will be open Thursday through Sunday for Thanksgiving.

The full sized maps of the road work can be found below, courtesy of the Town of Barnstable: