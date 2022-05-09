You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Detours Monday Due to Road Work on Yarmouth Road

Detours Monday Due to Road Work on Yarmouth Road

May 9, 2022

Google Street View/CWN (2014)

HYANNIS – Road work related to the demolition of the old KAM Appliances building will impact traffic on Iyannough Road and Yarmouth Road on Monday until 6 pm, according to MassDOT.

The work will require a detour on Yarmouth Road from Route 28 to Camp Street.

Local business access will be permitted between Camp Street and Old Yarmouth Road.

Work will also be conducted to improve the intersection and signals.

Officials with the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said that the work is intended to be completed in one 12 hour shift, but detours may continue on Tuesday as well. 

