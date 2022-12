BARNSTABLE – Road work will require lane shifts and alternating one-way traffic in Barnstable Friday.

The work will run from 7 am to 3:30 pm at two locations on Route 28: the intersection with Santuit-Newtown Road and a segment just east of it at 4190 Falmouth Road.

State officials said the project involves berm repair and drainage structure adjustments.

Police will be in the area directing traffic.