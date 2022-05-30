Road Work Starting in Dennis

DENNIS – The Town of Dennis will be starting chip sealing work on several roads.

The work is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, May 31 depending on the weather.

Officials are expecting the work to be finished within four or five days.

Some roads that will see work done include Route 134 (north of Bob Crowell Road), Upper County Road, Setucket Road (Brewster line to Route 134), Bob Crowell Road, and Old Chatham Road.

Detours are expected so drivers are advised to use alternate routes if possible.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter