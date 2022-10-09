Road Work to Start on Several Sandwich Roads

SANDWICH – Road work is anticipated to start on several roads in Sandwich.

Road improvements are scheduled to start Tuesday, October 11 on Newton Road.

Work is also anticipated to start Wednesday, October 12 on Sandy Neck Road.

More improvements will begin on Thursday, October 13 at the intersection of Cotuit Road & Quaker Meetinghouse Road.

Officials said all the projects will include pavement milling, drainage structure adjustments, and Hot Mix Asphalt paving. The work is expected to be completed in a month.

Black and Boucher LLC and PJ Keating Co. will be performing the work.

Work hours will be held from Monday to Friday from 7am to 5pm.

Access to homes and businesses in the areas may be delayed while work is underway, with full access restored at the end of each workday.

Drivers should adhere to signage and use alternate routes when possible.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter