BARNSTABLE – National Grid has announced that crews will install gas service on various roads throughout Barnstable beginning on January 7.

Operations will begin at 7 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. Drivers are asked to reduce speed and use caution.

All scheduled work is weather permitting.

Work schedule:

-Compass Way and Arbor Way Hyannis, January 7th

-East Lane Cotuitm, January 8th

-Percival Drive West Barnstable, January 9th