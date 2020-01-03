Harwich Hires Interim Assistant Town Administrator

HARWICH – Harwich selectmen have hired Robert Lawton as acting assistant town administrator.

Lawton formerly served as interim town administrator in Harwich from July 2013 to January 2014 after town administrator James Merriam retired.

He also served as interim assistant town administrator in early 2018 after then assistant town administrator Charleen Greenhalgh became town planner.

“Following our discussion, I would like to take the initiative and recommend we consider hiring Bob Lawton on a short term basis to help out,” said Selectmen Chairman Larry Ballantine.

Lawton will assist interim Town Administrator Joseph Powers with the town’s budget and warrant development as town meeting deadlines approach.

Powers was named interim town administrator after former town administrator Christopher Clark left his position in November, citing a difficult working environment.

Selectmen debated for several weeks over how to proceed with the vacant assistant town manager position.

Selectmen Michael MacAskill was not in favor of bringing on Lawton and suggested that the board do more planning and look at other options, such as former Brewster town administrator Charlie Sumner.

Selectmen also questioned where the town would get the money to pay for the interim staffing.

According to Powers, the finance committee is expecting an emergency transfer of funds to cover the expenses.

Though selectmen spent time discussing the best possible options, they stressed the urgency of getting personnel in place given the lack of staff in administrative positions.

“I’m telling the board that we are understaffed and we need help going forward in the short term to get through the log jam on important matters and to ramp up for town meeting,” Powers said.

Selectmen Stephen Ford said that he agreed with MacAskill’s points but recognized the town is caught in a time bind and needed to come to a solution quickly.

Ballantine echoed these claims saying that the town was looking for a solution that gives the town immediate help.

Powers provided a memo to the board explaining that he had talked with Lawton who would be available to work two days a week.

Upon reading the memo, selectmen confirmed Powers choice.

Lawton will begin work as interim assistant town administrator on Monday, January 6th.