Rollins is 1st Black Woman to be Massachusetts’ US Attorney

BOSTON (AP) – Rachael Rollins has been sworn in as the top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts.

Rollins took the oath of office Monday morning in a private ceremony in the Boston federal courthouse. The Democrat becomes the first Black woman to serve in the role in the state.

Rollins stepped down as district attorney for Suffolk County, which covers Boston and three suburbs, to take the post. The U.S. Senate confirmed her appointment last month, following a contentious nomination process.

Governor Charlie Baker has appointed Kevin Hayden, chair of the state’s sex offender registry board, to serve out the remainder of Rollins’ district attorney term.

From The Associated Press