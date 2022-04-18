You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Romanchuk, Schar Win Boston Marathon Wheelchair Titles

Romanchuk, Schar Win Boston Marathon Wheelchair Titles

April 18, 2022

COURTESY: BOSTON ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

BOSTON (AP) — A pair of familiar faces made it to top of the winner’s stand in the wheelchair division of the 126th Boston Marathon.

American Daniel Romanchuk won his second career men’s wheelchair title, claiming the victory with a time of 1 hour, 26 minutes and 58 seconds.

Fellow American Aaron Pike was second in 1:32:49, followed by Great Britain’s Johnboy Smith in 1:32:55.

In the women’s race, Switzerland’s Manuela Schar won her second straight Boston crown and fourth overall, crossing the line in 1:41:08.

She was followed by American Susannah Scaroni in 1:46:20 and Australian Madison De Rozario in 1:52:48.

By KYLE HIGHTOWER, The Associated Press
