BOURNE – Cape Cod will be represented in the 2025 Rose Parade in Pasadena, California.

Three students from Bourne High School have been selected to play in the nationally-televised Parade as part of the New England Honor Band.

They are John Barmashi, alto saxophone, and Jaclyn Valencia and Caden Doherty, who both play the euphonium. All three are juniors.

The 136th Rose Parade is on Wednesday starting at 11 a.m. Eastern Time.