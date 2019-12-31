Damaged Route 6 Overpass to Remain Closed Until Spring

DENNIS – Repairs to the Old Bass River Road Bridge over Route 6 in Dennis will likely not happen until the spring.

The Dennis Board of Selectmen recently voted to keep the bridge closed to motor vehicles unit the Massachusetts Department of Transportation can make repairs.

Two steel-reinforced concrete beams were severed by a truck towing a hydraulic lift on December 6.

MassDOT officials informed the town that the southbound lane of the bridge could be reopened to motor vehicle traffic and that the town had three options.

“They did determine that the southbound side could probably be opened up if that was something we wanted to consider,” said Thomas Andrade, the town engineer.

One option would to be to open the bridge to southbound traffic only. A second would be to install temporary traffic signals that would alternate northbound and southbound traffic over the bridge.

The third option was to just keep both lanes over the bridge closed until repairs were made. That option was recommended by Andrade and the town’s police and fire chiefs.

“We all came to the conclusion that it would probably be easier and safer to just keep the bridge closed and keep the detour going as it was,” Andrade said.

Andrade said there was some discussion about emergency response, but police and fire officials believe there is a plan in place.

“If there was alternating traffic there would be delays over the bridge possibly anyway,” Andrade said.

“So any offset going to Route 134 didn’t outweigh the issues associated with opening it up and trying to keep temporary traffic signals working during the winter and keeping the roads plowed and keeping everything safe.”

MassDOT will work on a design for repairs through January and hire a contractor as quickly as possible.

“The construction would take one to two months, most likely,” Andrade said. “We are looking at a spring opening of the bridge, probably in April at this point.”

MassDOT officials say plans call for repairs in the spring when weather conditions are more favorable.

“There are going to be some major repairs,” Andrade said. “They’ll probably have to put a big steel beam on top and lag down through the bridge and support the beam underneath so they can cut out the pieces that were damaged and fix those.”

MassDOT would maintain at least one open lane on Route 6 under the bridge while repairs are made.