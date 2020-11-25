You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Route 6A in Dennis Undergoing Road Work

November 25, 2020

DENNIS – Work along Route 6A in Dennis will be done throughout the next two to three weeks.

The work, which began on Tuesday, November 24, relates to sidewalk reconstruction on the north side of the road. The work zone spans from the Route 134 area to around Grumpy’s Restaurant.

During the project, only eastbound traffic will be allowed to travel through the work zone. Motorists going west will be detoured, and police officers will be on hand to assist in directing traffic.

Drivers should seek alternate routes and exercise caution when proceeding through the work zone.

