You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Rower Embarks on Solo Voyage from Trans-Atlantic to France

Rower Embarks on Solo Voyage from Trans-Atlantic to France

June 17, 2021

CHATHAM, Mass. (AP) — French Rower Guirec Soudée has started his rowing journey through the trans-Atlantic to France.

The Cape Cod Times reports the rower left Chatham on Tuesday afternoon to embark on his 3,000 mile voyage to the small island of Yvinec in Brittany, France, which is also Soudée’s hometown.

Soudée has been rowing since his early 20s and is one of the youngest people to ever sail to Alaska with a four-month stopover in Greenland.

The journey to France from Chatham is said to be more challenging than his previous trips because of the currents and storms in the Atlantic. He aims to reach France in 80 days.

Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 