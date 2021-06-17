Rower Embarks on Solo Voyage from Trans-Atlantic to France

CHATHAM, Mass. (AP) — French Rower Guirec Soudée has started his rowing journey through the trans-Atlantic to France.

The Cape Cod Times reports the rower left Chatham on Tuesday afternoon to embark on his 3,000 mile voyage to the small island of Yvinec in Brittany, France, which is also Soudée’s hometown.

Soudée has been rowing since his early 20s and is one of the youngest people to ever sail to Alaska with a four-month stopover in Greenland.

The journey to France from Chatham is said to be more challenging than his previous trips because of the currents and storms in the Atlantic. He aims to reach France in 80 days.

Associated Press