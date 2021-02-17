You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Rush Limbaugh, ‘Voice of American Conservatism,’ has Died

Rush Limbaugh, ‘Voice of American Conservatism,’ has Died

February 17, 2021

Rush Limbaugh speaking with attendees at the 2019 Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore. Creative Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Rush Limbaugh, the talk radio host who became the voice of American conservatism, has died. His death Wednesday at the age of 70 was announced on his website.

With his three-hour weekday radio show broadcast on nearly 600 stations across the U.S., and a massive audience of millions hanging on his every word, Limbaugh’s rants shaped the national political conversation, swaying the opinions of average Republicans and the direction of the party.

Donald Trump awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

By MATT SEDENSKY
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


