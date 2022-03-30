You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Russia Says It Will Scale Back Near Kyiv as Talks Progress

Russia Says It Will Scale Back Near Kyiv as Talks Progress

March 30, 2022

KYIV, UKRAINE (AP) – Russia’s military says it will “fundamentally” cut back operations near Ukraine’s capital and a northern city, as talks brought a possible deal to end a grinding war into view.

Russia’s deputy defense minister said Tuesday that the move was meant to increase trust in the talks after several rounds of failed negotiations to halt the conflict.

That apparent goodwill gesture comes as Russia’s troops have become bogged down and struggled to make major advances on the ground recently in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.

Ukraine’s military said it had noted withdrawals around Kyiv and Chernihiv, though the Pentagon said it could not corroborate Russia’s claim.

By Nebi Qena and Yuras Karmanau, Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 