Russians Hacked Company Key to Ukraine Scandal: Researchers

January 14, 2020

(Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) – A U.S. cybersecurity company says Russian military agents successfully hacked the Ukrainian gas company at the center of the scandal that led to President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

Russian agents launched a phishing campaign in early November aimed at stealing the login credentials for employees of Burisma Holdings, the gas company, according to Area 1 Security, a Silicon Valley company that specializes in e-mail security.

It is not clear what the hackers were looking for or may have obtained, although the operation’s timing suggests that Russian agents may have been searching for material that could damage former U.S. vice president Joe Biden, whose son Hunter previously served on Burisma’s board.

