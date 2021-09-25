Sagamore Bridge Repairs Begin Tuesday

BOURNE – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced that the Sagamore Bridge will undergo repair work beginning next week.

The inspection and maintenance work will be conducted from 9 am to 2 pm beginning on Tuesday, September 28.

Officials said that during this time, travel lanes heading onto Cape Cod will be reduced to a single lane, though both travel lanes heading off of the Cape will remain open.

While lane restrictions are in place, no wide loads will be permitted to cross the bridge.

More information on the project as well as ongoing updates can be found on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers webpage here.